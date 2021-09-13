Safilo to introduce first Chiara Ferragni eyewear collection

Safilo and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni have announced a new multi-year global licensing agreement for the design, manufacture and distribution of the first Chiara Ferragni branded eyewear collection.

The company said in a release that the full eyewear range – both optical and sun – will be unveiled for the SS22 season, hitting the market in January 2022.

“We are excited to welcome to our portfolio one of the most famous and powerful digital entrepreneurs in the world. Together, we want to create a new leading and digitally boosted fashion eyewear brand that directly speaks to new generations, working in synergy with the extraordinary power of Chiara’s global fan base to further strengthen the presence of Safilo in the digital universe,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

“Safilo represents not only excellence in eyewear but also, similarly to my brand, a great example of Italian spirit with a global reach,” added Chiara Ferragni, CEO and Creative Director of Chiara Ferragni brand.

The company added that this new agreement with Chiara Ferragni, marking her namesake brand’s entry into eyewear licensing, goes in the same direction of digital transformation and active engagement strategy, addressing new generations through new languages and channels to reflect what is happening in the marketplace.