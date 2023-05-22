Sainsbury’s preparing to launch third-party fashion marketplace

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s is believed to be prepping for the launch of its own third-party fashion marketplace as it looks to leverage its distribution capabilities.

According to The Sunday Times, the retail chain is said to have approached a number of fashion brands in regards to the new offering, including Jigsaw and White Stuff, which could see them appear on its website and stores.

Through the project, Sainsbury’s is hoping to widen its variety of products, while utilising both its current web traffic and its distribution network.

It would build on the retailer’s existing pool of third-party brands available in some of its stores, which already includes Fat Face and Sosandar.

The idea was reportedly conjured up by Paula Nickolds, who joined Sainsbury’s to take on the helm of its non-food business after serving as managing director at John Lewis.

Nickolds’ team was further bolstered by the appointment of Christine Kasoulis, who entered the group last year and is currently Sainsbury’s director of clothing, home and furniture.

The plan is similar to models adopted by the likes of Next and Marks & Spencer, which have both added third-party brands to their e-commerce offerings in recent years.