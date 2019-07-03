Sainsbury’s Q1 clothing sales drop 4.5 percent

J Sainsbury plc has said that general merchandise sales in the first quarter to June 29, 2019, declined by 3.1 percent, while clothing sales declined by 4.5 percent.

"In a tough trading environment, we gained market share in key general merchandise categories and in clothing, where we are now the UK's fifth largest retailer by volume,” said Mike Coupe, the company’s Chief Executive in a statement.

The company added that general merchandise and clothing market conditions remain challenging and poor weather conditions impacted demand in some seasonal categories.

Picture:Facebook/Tu Clothing