Sainsbury's Q2 clothing sales up 3.3 percent

Sainsbury’s has reported stronger trading across grocery, general merchandise and clothing for the second quarter.

Excluding fuel, total retail sales were up 0.1 percent, with like-for-like sales down (0.2) percent. General merchandise sales were down 2 percent, while clothing sales for the period increased 3.3 percent.

This is good news for the UK retailer, marking the first quarter since Q1 2018 that the clothing section has grown.

Commenting on second quarter trading in a statement, CEO Mike Coupe, said: “Sales momentum was stronger in all areas and we further improved our performance relative to our competitors, particularly in Grocery. We have focused on reducing prices on every day food and grocery products and expanding our range of value brands, which have been very popular with customers. At the same time, we are investing significantly in our supermarkets, driving consistent improvements to service and availability.

“Argos continued to grow market share in key categories, but sales were impacted by reduced promotional activity and the timing of new product releases in gaming and toys. Clothing sales were boosted by clearance activity and strong online growth and Tu continued to grow market share. Financial Services sales were in line with expectations.”