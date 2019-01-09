Sainsbury’s Q3 clothing sales decline 0.2 percent

For its third quarter to January 5, 2019, J Sainsbury Plc’s total retail sales were down 0.4 percent with like-for-like sales down 1.1 percent. The company said, general merchandise sales declined by 2.3 percent and clothing sales declined by 0.2 percent during the quarter under review.

Commenting on the third quarter trading, Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive of J Sainsbury, said in a statement: "General Merchandise sales grew strongly over the key Christmas weeks and outperformed the market over the quarter. Sales declined in the quarter due to cautious customer spending and our decision to reduce promotional activity across Black Friday. Clothing performed well, with strong full price sales growth in a tough market.”

The company opened 23 Argos stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets, bringing the total to 274. Six of the 23 stores replaced an existing Argos store, taking the total number of replacement stores to 99. Argos stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets that have been open for more than one year grew like-for-like sales by over 10 percent.

