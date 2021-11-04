Sainsbury's reports increase in H1 sales at Tu Clothing

Sainsbury’s has reported strong half-year sales at its Tu Clothing brand as customers updated their wardrobes when Covid restrictions lifted.

In the 28 weeks to September 18, sales increased 33.6 percent compared to a year ago, and were up 9.1 percent compared to two years ago, with womenswear and seasonal categories performing particularly well.

The strong performance was fueled by a 70 percent surge in online sales during the period.

The company also said it reduced promotions at Tu Clothing and grew full-price sales during the period.

Group sales at Sainsbury’s, including VAT, increased by 5.9 percent to 17.5 billion pounds in the period on a year-over-year basis.

Its underlying profit before tax increased by 23 percent to 371 million pounds.

“Our industry faces labour and supply chain challenges,” said Sainsburys CEO Simon Roberts in a statement. “However our scale, advanced cost-saving programme, logistics operations and strong supplier relationships put us in a good position as we head into Christmas.”