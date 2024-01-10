Sainsbury's Tu Clothing Christmas sales drop 6 percent

J Sainsbury reported third quarter clothing sales declined 1.7 percent and Christmas clothing sales were down 6 percent versus the same period last year.

Sainsbury’s said Tu clothing regained some momentum in a market that remains highly promotional, partially reflecting unseasonably warm weather, particularly over Christmas. Partywear and family Christmas pyjamas were popular with customers.

Commenting on the trading update, Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury plc, said: "More customers are choosing to shop at Sainsbury's, recognising our determined focus on value, product innovation and service. We enter 2024 with strong momentum and next month we will share our updated strategy, building on all we've done to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury's over the last three years."

In a trading update for the 16 weeks to January 6, 2024, the company added that total retail sales increased 6.5 percent in the third quarter and Christmas sales rose 4.9 percent.

General merchandise sales were down 0.6 percent, but rose 1.5 percent excluding the impact of Argos closure in the Republic of Ireland.

Christmas general merchandise sales declined 3.7 percent and dropped 1.3 percent excluding impact of Argos closure in the Republic of Ireland

The company continues to expect underlying profit before tax in 2023/24 of between 670 million pounds and 700 million pounds, with a strong grocery performance offsetting weaker general merchandise and financial services contributions.