Sainsbury's Q1: Tu Clothing outperforms with 8 percent sales increase

Sainsbury's has reported a robust start to its financial year, with total retail sales (excluding fuel) up 4.9 percent in the 16 weeks to June 21, 2025. This strong performance was underpinned by significant gains in its grocery division and a notable surge in its clothing arm, Tu Clothing.

Tu Clothing sales saw an 8 percent year-on-year growth, outperforming the market. This uplift was primarily driven by enhanced design and strong product availability, with womenswear leading the charge with a 13 percent increase, benefiting particularly from strong seasonal performance during the warmer weather.

Commenting on the overall results, Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury plc, stated, “Our winning combination of great value, outstanding quality, excellent availability and leading customer service has driven further share gains, reaching our highest market share in almost a decade. We’re delivering our strongest ever customer offer and many more people are choosing us for their main grocery shop.”

The supermarket giant's grocery sales increased by 5 percent, contributing to the company's highest market share in nearly a decade. Sainsbury's emphasised its commitment to value, having improved prices against key competitors and expanding its Aldi Price Match commitment to approximately 800 everyday essentials. The company remains confident in its outlook for 2025/26, expecting to deliver a retail underlying operating profit of around 1 billion pounds and retail free cash flow exceeding 500 million pounds.