Saint Laurent to support new couture training program

London - Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent has partnered up with two leading French fashion schools to develop and support a new couture training program.

The new training program, set to last six months, sees Saint Laurent working with the Institut Français de la Mode and the École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, according to WWD. Focusing on innovation and sustainability, the couture training program will consist of two parts, offering students the chance to work within Saint Laurent headquarters in addition to following 25 days worth of courses at the schools.

Participating students will be offered the chance to work alongside Saint Laurent employees in an "experimental format" which focuses on "craft and creativity," starting this September. At the end of the six-month program, students will present a special project before a jury of school faculty and Saint Laurent workers. Both schools have already opened the application process for the couture training program/

"Preserving our heritage while evolving and being very relevant in our epoch is a pillar of our strategy, and investing in talents is an imperative condition to build on our success even further,” said Francesca Bellettini, president and chief executive officer of Saint Laurent to WWD. “I am very proud of this partnership with such renowned and prestigious institutions as the IFM and ECSCP, which will greatly contribute to the implementation of our strategy.”