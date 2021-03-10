Saitex opens facility in the US

Saitex, known as the cleanest denim factory in the world, has opened its first facility outside its Vietnam birthplace in the US to offer responsible denim manufacturing in Los Angeles.

Saitex USA has been positioned in what the company calls the “heart of the American denim industry” and features state-of-the-art manufacturing technology with energy and resource-efficient machinery.

The move Saitex explains allows it to expand its “vision and capabilities globally,” as well as produce locally in the US.

During the pandemic, Saitex invested heavily in building the first-of-its-kind facility with the latest innovative laser cutting, semi-automated sewing, robotic spraying, 3D laser detailing and futuristic one-step wash machines connected to a state-of-the-art water recycling system.

The manufacturing technology implemented allows for an automated supply chain ecosystem at speed using interconnected ordering and costing with shorter lead times, giving the Los Angeles facility a “competitive advantage,” added Saitex.

The facility also utilises Saitex’s ‘Speed to Market’ system, which can provide a conscious approach to inventory management and “made to order” capabilities by offering online garment design, collaboration, and manufacturing custom styles at scale, sustainably, and fast.

Sanjeev Bahl, chief executive and founder of Saitex, said in a statement: “Saitex USA is another step in our journey, providing an opportunity to bring sustainable manufacturing and jobs to the United States, a first step in reevaluating and reinventing global supply chains.”

The Saitex USA team will be led by industry veteran Kathy Kweon, as USA president.