Saks appoints DEI exec

Luxury e-commerce platform Saks has announced it has appointed Alicia Williams as vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), effective immediately.

As part of the ESG team, led by Cara Chacon, Williams will be responsible for boosting Saks’ DEI efforts and commitments across the company while formulating its future strategy.

Williams joins the company with more than 15 years of experience in similar roles, including at Morgan Stanley where she led the bank’s DEI strategy, talent management and business impact.

In a release, chief people officer of Saks, Sarah Garber, said DEI commitments and ensuring an inclusive culture were priorities for the company and its leadership team.

Garder continued: “Alicia has an exceptional track record in launching and implementing DEI initiatives, and we look forward to benefiting from her deep expertise as we build on the progress we have made to date and strengthen our efforts across our business.”