Saks Fifth Avenue introduces private suites in styling service expansion

Luxury fashion retailer Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled private, standalone suites across destinations in the US as part of an expansion to its personal shopping and styling service, the Fifth Avenue Club.

Previously housed in Saks stores, the retailer has now partnered with luxury resort and hotel operators to bring the suites in house, with companies like Marriott International adding the concept to their own locations.

Available to local customers and hotel guests alike, the suites offer personal shopping and styling appointments, as well as a roster of special events.

On-hand stylists will curate a selection of merchandise across all categories based on a client's needs, with items to be derived from Saks’ own selection of partnered brands.

The new format will allow clients to take part in an initial consultation, in-person or virtually, before the stylist selects products from nearby Saks Fifth Avenue stores to then be delivered to the suite for a client’s appointment.

In a release, Larry Bruce, president of Saks Fifth Avenue stores, said: “We are thrilled to introduce customers to the next generation of the Fifth Avenue Club at leading luxury destinations across the country.

"Building on the success of our iconic in-store Fifth Avenue Club experience, this innovative new format allows us to expand Saks Fifth Avenue's highly personalised service into new markets and deliver a one-of-a-kind shopping experience tailored to our clients' unique lifestyles."