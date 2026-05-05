Saks Global advances toward summer emergence after court approval

US luxury retail company Saks Global has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas for the disclosure statement accompanying its plan of reorganization. This milestone allows the group to begin soliciting votes on the Plan and maintains its trajectory to emerge from chapter 11 this summer.

The Plan is backed by a framework agreed upon with capital partners and the Unsecured Creditors’ Committee, which comprises several leading luxury brands. As part of this process, the US group has already secured a restructuring support agreement where capital partners have committed to provide 500 million dollars in exit financing.

Financial targets and five-year business plan

The court filings detail a five-year business plan outlining projected financial performance through fiscal year 2030. Saks Global aims to establish itself as the premier multi-brand luxury retailer by focusing on three core financial pillars:

Liquidity and transformation: At the point of emergence, the group anticipates nearly 700 million dollars in liquidity. This figure is expected to grow through positive cash flow and operational momentum.

Sales growth: The company has set a target to generate 9 billion dollars in total gross merchandise value (GMV) by FY30. This growth is predicated on an integrated retail model and deepened customer relationships.

Profitability: The retailer aims to deliver double-digit adjusted EBITDA by FY30. Strategic actions already underway include the optimization of its operational footprint and the exit of non-core businesses to focus on full-price luxury selling.

Saks Global chief executive officer, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, stated: “Today’s significant step forward demonstrates our continued momentum toward emergence this summer with a strong foundation for long-term growth. We are building a stronger, more focused company that is positioned to serve as the premier gateway to the US luxury customer.”

Strategic positioning for emergence

Since the initial filing, Saks Global has reported significant progress in stabilizing its operations. More than 650 brands have resumed shipping merchandise, which has released 1.5 billion dollars in retail receipts. This represents over 90 percent of the inventory expected for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ending on May 2, 2026.

Upon emergence, Saks Global will operate with an optimized store footprint located in markets with high concentrations of luxury consumers. The company intends to leverage deep consumer insights to provide personalized experiences across its physical locations and digital platforms.

Van Raemdonck noted that while it will take time to fully realize the benefits of the restructuring, current sales and inventory results are outperforming internal projections. The company remains focused on meeting all required milestones in the chapter 11 process as it prepares to finalize its financial structure and return to standard market operations.