Saks Global: Millions owed to Chanel, Kering, LVMH, and more
Saks Global’s journey to eventual bankruptcy had been heavily speculated by industry insiders for months. Suspicions were then confirmed Wednesday, when the US retail giant officially filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court, where documents have revealed the extent of financial challenges faced by the company.
In its filing, Saks Global estimated its liabilities to be between 1 and 10 billion dollars, with its number of creditors sitting in the range of 10,001 to 25,000. While its bankruptcy has no doubt caused uncertainty for smaller labels partnered with the group’s retailers, Saks also owes significant sums to major fashion and beauty players.
The company was required to list the 30 creditors with the largest claims in court documents. Here is who is impacted in fashion:
- Chanel: 136 million dollars
- Kering: 59.9 million dollars
- Rosen-X: 41.4 million dollars
- Capri Holdings: 33.3 million dollars
- Mayhoola: 33.2 million dollars
- Richemont: 30 million dollars
- Ermenegildo Zegna: 26.3 million dollars
- LVMH: 26 million dollars
- Akris: 23.1 million dollars
- Christian Louboutin: 21.6 million dollars
- Brunello Cucinelli: 21.3 million dollars
- G-III Apparel Group: 16.7 million dollars
- Puig Brands: 12 million dollars
- David Yurman: 11.5 million dollars
- B.H. Multi Com: 11.2 million dollars
- S Rothschild and Company: 10.8 million dollars
- Giorgio Armani: 10.8 million dollars
- Roberto Coin: 9.8 million dollars
- Sisley: 9.6 million dollars
- Burberry Group: 9.5 million dollars
- Centric Brands: 9.2 million dollars
- Vince Holding Corp.: 9 million dollars
OR CONTINUE WITH