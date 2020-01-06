Sales and profit increase at Fred Perry

For the year to March 31, 2019, British clothing company Fred Perry Limited reported net turnover of 122.2 million pounds (160.2 million dollars), an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous year. The company said in accounts filed with the Companies House UK that sales in the UK remained at the same level as the previous year, while sales in the rest of the world segment rose by 13 percent against the 9 percent rise recorded in 2018.

Gross profit for the year rose to 66.1 million pounds (86.6 million dollars) compared to 59.8 million pounds in 2018 and gross margin percentage reached 54.1 percent compared to 50.4 percent, which the company said was due to change in sales mix and positive currency hedging.

Fred Perry posted pre-tax profit of 28.3 million pounds (37 million dollars), which profit after taxation reached 22.8 million pounds (29.9 million dollars).

Picture:Facebook/Fred Perry