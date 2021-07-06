Sales soar at Sainsbury’s Tu Clothing

Sales at Sainsbury’s clothing department soared by 57.6 percent in the first quarter of the year.

In the 16 weeks to June 26, full-price sales were up 95 per cent, with strong growth in seasonal and womenswear ranges. The company said it gained market share on both a value and volume basis.

Like-for-like sales at Sainsbury’s as a whole, but excluding fuel, were up 1.6 percent as shopping habits normalised following the easing of restrictions.

The company has now upped its forecast and expects to report underlying profit before tax of at least 660 million pounds in the financial year to March 2022, with progress weighted towards the first half.

CEO Simon Roberts said he expects to see customer shopping patterns normalise further in the coming months.

“Our colleagues are doing a brilliant job of giving great customer service and continuing to adapt as restrictions ease and shopping habits change,” he said in a release.