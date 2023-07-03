Salvatore Ferragamo CFO resigns after 19 years at company

The chief financial officer of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has announced his resignation after serving for over 19 years at the company.

Alessandro Corsi first joined the heritage group in 2003, initially taking on the position of head of business development and e-commerce before working his way up into increasingly senior positions.

Corsi eventually became group CFO in January 2019, assuming responsibility for the company’s financial reports, among other things.

According to a press release issued by Salvatore Ferragamo, Corsi will terminate his employment agreement with the company on September 30, 2023.

He is said to be taking on “a new professional challenge”.

The statement continued: “The company expresses its deepest thanks to Mr. Alessandro Corsi for his professional contribution during these years of collaboration and wishes Mr. Alessandro Corsi all the best for his professional future.”

A report by Reuters stated that Corsi was expected to become chief executive of a non-listed company which is not a rival of Ferragamo.

Meanwhile, at the luxury brand, the name of a successor will be announced “in accordance with the terms provided for by applicable laws”.