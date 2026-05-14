Salvatore Ferragamo closes first three months of 2026 with revenues of 209 million euros

Salvatore Ferragamo spa reported total revenues of 209 million euros (243 million dollars) for the first three months of 2026. This represents a decrease of 1.2 percent at constant exchange rates and 5.5 percent at current exchange rates compared to 221 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.

Consolidated net sales from the direct-to-consumer channel amounted to 161 million euros. This is a 5.5 percent increase at constant exchange rates and a 1.9 percent decrease at current exchange rates compared to 164 million euros in the first quarter of 2025. Positive trends at constant exchange rates were observed in all geographical areas, except Japan, with double-digit increases in North America and Latin America.

Group to leverage its heritage and strengths to increase brand desirability

Net sales from the wholesale channel were 42 million euros, a decrease of 19.0 percent at constant exchange rates and 21.8 percent at current exchange rates compared to 54 million euros in the first quarter of 2025. The management explained in a statement that this is also a consequence of the decision to focus on the direct-to-consumer channel and strategic partners, consistent with the brand's positioning.

Leonardo Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo spa Credits: Salvatore Ferragamo

Despite global instability, heightened by the conflict in the Middle East and its potential short and medium-term repercussions, Ferragamo, as stated in the note, “will continue to focus on the execution of its strategic plan. The group will leverage its heritage and strengths to increase brand desirability, optimise the product mix and ensure narrative consistency across all channels. The quality of sales and distribution channels, operational discipline and attention to financial performance will remain central”.