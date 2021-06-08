Salvatore Ferragamo in negotiations with Inter Parfums

Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has confirmed that it is in exclusive negations with New York-based Inter Parfums, Inc. regarding the global licensing of its perfume.

In a short statement, Inter Parfums said that it is “engaged in ongoing exclusive negotiations” with Salvatore Ferragamo to become the worldwide and exclusive licensee for the Ferragamo perfume brand.

Until now, the Florentine label has developed its fragrances in-house, however, it is understood that the deal is aimed at giving a “further boost” to its fragrance business, while also preserving the brand’s heritage including selective retail distribution worldwide and a ‘Made in Italy’ positioning.

Inter Parfums, founded in 1982, develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for many luxury fashion brands including Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Coach, Dunhill, Oscar de la Renta and Paul Smith.