Salvatore Ferragamo partners with Anna Meyer Paediatric Hospital Foundation

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has announced a three-year partnership with the Anna Meyer Paediatric Hospital Foundation to promote scientific research and expand the hospital.

The partnership is to strengthen the Florentine fashion house’s ties to the region and the city of Florence, as part of its commitment to support more humanitarian and social causes.

As part of the deal, the company has helped purchase a tandem mass spectrometer, a new machine to be used to diagnose rare diseases and to develop new techniques for scientific research into metabolic diseases.

Salvatore Ferragamo will also support the clinical development of paediatric cardiology and the hospital’s expansion plan, contributing to the development of the health centre, where a large structure will be built for daytime activities and child neuropsychiatry. Additionally, the partnership will entail other forms of collaboration through joint initiatives and participation by the company’s employees in marathons and other competitive charity events.

Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A in a statement: “Sustainability is an ambition that Salvatore Ferragamo has decided to embrace and undertake for future generations. We are committed to putting social responsibility at the centre of our decision-making process.

“At this singular time in history, in which all people – more than ever before – face significant threats to their health and wellbeing, it is our duty as a business to frame our work within the principles of solidarity and the creation of positive value, in order to protect and improve the community. This is why I am proud to have signed this three-year partnership with the Meyer Foundation, an icon of Florentine excellence that the city is honoured to call its own.”