Sam Edelman launches resale programme with Archive

Footwear brand Sam Edelman has unveiled a new resale programme for its products created in partnership with tech platform Archive.

Dubbed ‘ReLove’, the peer-to-peer platform will allow customers to list their preloved Sam Edelman shoes for sale on a designated page via the brand’s existing website.

Through the technology, customers will be able to select the pieces they want to sell and create a listing with photos and a description.

Once sold, they are to be provided with a prepaid shipping label to send the item to the buyer, and will then be given the option of acquiring cash or Sam Edelman credit as a form of payment.

In a release, Jesse Edelman, the company’s general manager and senior vice president, said: “At Sam Edelman, we take pride in using the highest quality materials to design pieces that are made to last.

"With ReLove, we can extend the life of our products while giving our customers another choice when buying our shoes."

It builds on Archive’s growing portfolio of partnered brands that have been using the company’s technology to form their own resale initiatives.

The firm has previously worked with the likes of The North Face, Ba&sh and Sandro to launch similar programmes, or ones that follow alternating models, such as The North Face’s in-store take-back programme.

Speaking on the new partnership, CEO and co-founder of Archive, Emily Gittins said: "We are excited to partner with Sam Edelman to introduce resale to the brand’s customers for the first time through the launch of the ReLove programme.

“ReLove is custom designed to be an extension of the brand and to ensure that beloved Sam Edelman pieces can live multiple lives.”