Samantha Barry named Glamour's editorial director of Americas

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry has received some good news ahead of her preparing to host Glamour’s Women of the Year awards. The editor has been named Glamour’s editorial director of Americas. She will continue in her role as editor-in-chief of Glamour U.S.

The announcement comes as Glamour’s parent company Condé Nast continues its strategy of streamlining publications by naming regional directors. Within the past year, Condé Nast has named global editorial directors for Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Vogue, and Wired.

In addition to Barry’s appointment, has named Deborah Joseph European editorial director. She will also continue in her role as editor-in-chief of Glamour U.K. Under their leadership, Glamour U.S. has seen a 24 percent increase in traffic and Glamour U.K. has seen a 22 percent increase in traffic over the past year.