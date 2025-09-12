Samantha Cameron to close womenswear brand Cefinn

London-based womenswear label Cefinn, founded by Samantha Cameron, wife of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, is in the process of winding down its operations and will cease trading in spring 2026.

In a statement on social media, Cameron said the “difficult decision” was due to current “turbulence” in the fashion wholesale sector for a small company, and that the label would bow out with its current autumn/winter 2025 collection.

“This was not a decision I have taken lightly, especially as we have recently seen strong trading figures,” added Cameron, founder and creative director of Cefinn. “But, as a small company navigating the turbulence in the fashion wholesale sector, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions, I have found it increasingly difficult to be certain that Cefinn can achieve the level of growth needed to reach a stable and profitable position.”

The move comes just months after Cefinn, known for its elegant and timeless pieces designed to take workwear to social engagement, opened its second retail store on London's King's Road.

Cameron added: “I feel profoundly fortunate to have worked alongside a team of brilliant, talented, and dedicated colleagues. I am deeply grateful to them and the fashion community, for their unwavering support, guidance, and encouragement throughout Cefinn’s journey.

“I hope that Cefinn continues to live on in your wardrobes for many seasons to come.”

Cefinn will continue to sell its current autumn collection and will be launching its final winter collection in late September, online and from its stores on the King's Road and Elizabeth Street in London.

The label added that the stores and online operations will “remain open and trading as normal during this time”.