Sandbridge Capital investment to fuel Jacquemus' international growth and beauty sector entry

According to sources from Modaes, Simon Porte Jacquemus has reportedly sold approximately 5 percent of his house to Sandbridge Capital, a Californian fund specialising in luxury, beauty and wellness.

This transaction, although awaiting official confirmation, complements the financial structuring plan of a brand already engaged in a phase of diversification and operational scaling.

Circle of mentors for US conquest

Sandbridge Capital is distinguished by the experience of its leaders. Founders include Domenico De Sole, the architect of Gucci's global success and co-founder of Tom Ford, while Tommy Hilfiger serves as an advisor. Presence of investors of this calibre would strengthen Jacquemus' international credibility.

This partnership could serve as a lever to accelerate expansion into new segments, particularly in the US and the beauty sector, where the fund has deep expertise.

La Maison Mère: architecture for growth

This minority stake sale comes one year after L'Oréal acquired a 10 percent stake. This initial partnership aimed to secure the future fragrance license and support the launch of the first Jacquemus fragrance scheduled for 2027.

In parallel, the creation of the holding company Jacquemus La Maison Mère in May 2025 consolidated the 'Jacquemus La Mode' and 'Jacquemus La Beauté' activities under a single entity, with an estimated valuation of 576 million euros. This structure allows for better management of brand diversification and prepares for the arrival of new financial partners.

Professionalisation of governance

Appointment of Sarah Benady, a former Céline executive, as chief executive officer (CEO) illustrates the desire to structure long-term growth. This combination of minority shareholders, a consolidated holding company and experienced leadership reflects an approach where creativity is supported by rigorous management and high-value-added partners.

If Sandbridge Capital's involvement is confirmed, it would represent a minority but decisive investment intended to diversify the shareholder base and prepare for more ambitious international expansion. As an active investor in consumer technologies, the fund could provide operational support to structure development in the beauty sector and strengthen the brand's presence in key markets.

Coming of age for an independent houseFor Simon Porte Jacquemus, this step symbolises a maturation phase: transforming a still largely independent house into an entity capable of attracting institutional investors while retaining its creative DNA. The move illustrates the complexity of valuation journeys in contemporary luxury, where the combination of external capital and professionalisation becomes a key factor for long-term sustainability.

In summary, the entry of Sandbridge Capital, coupled with the alliance with L'Oréal and the consolidation of activities under the holding company, opens a new cycle for the house. It is a matter of balancing creative audacity with financial stability while preparing the brand to face an increasingly demanding international luxury market.

About Sandbridge Capital

Sandbridge Capital is a private investment fund based in the US, specialising in disruptive luxury, beauty, wellness and consumer technology brands. The fund is supported by a network of industry experts, including historical figures such as De Sole, former CEO of Gucci and co-founder of Tom Ford, and Hilfiger, who serves as a senior advisor.

Among its investments, Sandbridge Capital includes brands such as Thom Browne, Rossignol, r.e.m. beauty, ILIA and Youth to the People. It leverages expertise, its network and operational support to maximise the value of its investments.