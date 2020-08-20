Sandra Roos is Kappahl’s new Head of sustainability

Sandra Roos has been appointed by Kappahl’s as the new Head of sustainability. The company said in a statement that she joins from the RISE research institute, where she served as an expert on sustainability issues in the textile industry.

“Sandra’s sterling research background will allow us to create new opportunities in our important work to transition to an even more sustainable business model,” said Kappahl’s CEO Elisabeth Peregi, commenitng on the new appointment.

Roos has a PhD from Chalmers University of Technology, for which her thesis was based in part on first-hand experience from visits to supplier points in several production countries in Asia. Roos has previously collaborated with Kappahl through The Chemicals Group at RISE and Mistra Future Fashion, which has had a major impact on the textile industry.

“Kappahl has an ambitious sustainability programme and a realistic approach to the key issues. I have been following them for a long time and am looking forward to continuing to tackle these important issues with my new colleagues,” added Roos.

Picture:Sandra Roos through Kappahl