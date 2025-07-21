Santoni celebrating 50th anniversary with double-digit growth

Luxury Italian shoemaker and accessories brand Santoni is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary in 2025 with double-digit growth in the first half of the year driven by direct channels.

The storied luxury brand reported a continuation of the positive trend in 2024, closing the first half of 2025 with revenues of 64.2 million euros, an increase of 10.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

The performance was driven by the results of its direct-to-consumer channels, which have been boosted by investments in digital innovations, including the introduction of a client-telling app and the optimisation of logistics and IT systems, as well as the recent relocation of flagship stores in Milan, at Via Monte Napoleone 18, and New York, at 267 Madison Avenue.

Retail reported a 46.3 percent jump in the first half, with flagship stores including New York (up 45 percent), Miami (up 48 percent) and Milan (up 37 percent) performing “exceptionally well,” compared to the first half of 2024. E-commerce also rose by 23.5 percent.

Indirect channels “have rebalanced,” with the US still showing 15 percent growth and the franchising network recording a 15 percent increase compared to 2024. Exports remain a key strategic driver for the brand, accounting for 82 percent of total revenues.

Giuseppe Santoni, executive chairman of Santoni, said in a statement: "Market volatility and the complex global socio-economic environment do not change a fundamental truth: those who invest in quality, expertise, and manufacturing excellence continue to grow and create value — as well as attract interest from new generations approaching this savoir-faire.”

Overall, Santoni predicts 2025 sales will reach 133 million euros.