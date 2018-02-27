Sapinda acquires luxury lingerie firm La Perla

La Perla Global Management, the parent company of Italian luxury lingerie label La Perla, has been acquired by Amsterdam-based private investment firm Sapinda for an undisclosed amount, reports Lingerie Insight.

In December 2013, it was reported that the company was in talks with Chinese investor Fosun International, who recently bought Parisian fashion label Lanvin. According to Reuters, Italian entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia, who acquired the lingerie brand in 2013, for 69 million euros (85 million dollars) at a court-led auction, through his family holding Pacific Global Management, has invested around 300 million euros (369.7 million dollars) in the label's expansion into Asia and other countries.

Founded in 1954 by Ada Masotti, La Perla, headquartered in London, currently operates 150 stores worldwide. Along with lingerie, La Perla also manufactures and retails nightwear, beachwear and ready-to-wear. In a recent interview to Forbes, Scaglia said that the group reported sales of 140 million euros (172.5 million dollars) in 2017 and is expected to break even by the end of 2018.

Dutch investor Sapinda Holding BV has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin and London. According to its website, Sapinda is a global investment group formed in 2009 by a select number of entrepreneurs and prominent high-net-worth families seeking exposure to investment opportunities in special situations across continental Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Picture:La Perla website