Sapinda to invest 25 million dollars in Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited has announced term sheet for 25 million dollars strategic investment from Sapinda Holding B.V. The company said in a statement that if the investment contemplated by the term sheet is completed, it will provide unique operating synergies, investment capital that would support strategic acquisitions, as well as direct-to-consumer and ecommerce initiatives globally.

"We are pleased to announce the term sheet for a proposed 25 million dollars strategic investment from Sapinda, which we view as a validation of our operating model and strategy," said Justin Davis Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Naked Brand Group Limited in a statement, adding, “We have identified several attractive opportunities within the ecommerce and direct-to-consumer space that we believe have the potential to create notable shareholder value over the long term.”

Established in 2009, Sapinda is a diversified global investment group focused on investment opportunities across continental Europe, Africa, Middle-East and Asia. In February 2018, Sapinda acquired 100 percent of the shares of La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited (La Perla), the parent company of La Perla Group, a luxury-fashion brand, rooted in lingerie.

“Since the merger with Bendon, Justin and his team have a unique opportunity to continue to take the business forward. We expect to bring synergies across Naked and La Perla in terms of business intelligence through greater digitalization and shared knowledge across key product categories. We hope that our strategic investment, coupled with our expertise through La Perla, will help Naked to improve its global presence and enhance its position in the lingerie and swimwear industry," added Lars Windhorst, Co-Founder and CEO of Sapinda.

Picture:Facebook/Bendon Lingerie