Sarah Jessica Parker to shutter namesake footwear brand

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is preparing to shut down her namesake footwear brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, this autumn, amid heightened competition in the independent shoe sector.

A statement from the brand, seen and reported on by Footwear News and WWD, confirmed the news, stating: “After 10 colourful years, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has made the difficult decision to close its doors this fall.

“The SJP Collection team expresses enormous gratitude to all of their loyal customers and supporters, as well as all those they’ve worked alongside.”

The brand’s flagship store in New York City, Lower Manhattan, which first opened in 2023, will remain open until August 25 and customers will also be able to continue shopping online.

According to the publication duo, SJP faced “competition from more established labels and trend-driven brands”, despite having outlasted the pandemic and other celebrity shoe ventures.

The actress, known for her role as fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’, will continue to operate her other business avenues, including her beauty, wine and cocktail labels, while winding down SJP.