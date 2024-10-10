Sarah Kugelman launches beauty brand targeting women over 45

Beauty industry veteran Sarah Kugelman, founder of Skyn Iceland and gloss.com, has announced her third beauty venture crafted for women over 45 as she looks to change cultural perceptions of pro-ageing brands.

‘All Golden’ is looking to become the first luxury beauty and lifestyle brand for women 45 and over that celebrates, uplifts and inspires its target consumer to “feel as vibrant as ever”.

Commenting on the launch, Kugelman, founder of All Golden, said in a statement: "I often find myself and my peers feeling menopause-oriented products are just too clinical. The term 'middle age' just isn't representative of how I live my life - I want to bring youthful energy to the market for this age group - no-fuss products that are easy to understand, simple to use, and that truly generate results!

“Our goal is to have real, authentic conversations about the pro-aging process and empower this sometimes-marginalised community by representing them in the beauty industry, ultimately shifting cultural perception to celebrate the aging process."

The pro-ageing beauty brand, available initially in the US, rolls out with a full collection of hair and skincare sustainable, clean and vegan products, utilising patent-pending waterless technology to make the products hyper-potent.

All Golden’s skincare is scientifically engineered with cactus fruit essence in place of water to restore and rebalance the skin’s microbiome. The brand’s pro-ageing complex infuses skin with a cocktail of high-performance ingredients “to remind skin how to look and act younger”. As for hair, All Golden’s priority is taming wiry greys with a pro-ageing hair complex that promises to bring back hair’s rich colour as well as its smooth, glossy texture.

The skincare hero product is the Peptide Power Serum, which smooths the skin’s surface and evens out the texture while helping to tighten and tone, alongside the Go Velvet Primer that helps blur away the pores, wrinkles and imperfections while tightening and lifting the complexion, and the Glow Lotion moisturiser featuring a blend of peptides, adaptogens and vegan acids to restore skin back to its youthful and plump state.

There are also two products targeting the eyes, a first-of-its-kind 360° Firming Eye Patches that wraps around the eye to treat under-eyes and lids simultaneously to hydrate and revitalise and the Eye-Luminator Cream that brightens and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles.

For the hair, All Golden has a hair wand serum that promises to tame wiry grey hair and a root changer that transforms 30 percent of grey hair back to its original colour and infuses roots with actives to smooth and soften hair over time, leaving no residue.

All Golden products are available to shop exclusively at allgolden.com. Prices range from 35 to 95 US dollars.