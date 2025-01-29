Spanish fashion brand Scalpers reports +10% revenue growth in 2024

Since its founding in Seville (Spain) in 2007 as a menswear-focused brand, Scalpers has come a long way, evolving into a key player in the industry with a global presence and a diversified strategy. This transformation is not only evident in its brand identity but also reflected in its financial performance.

In 2024, the company reached €220 million in revenue, marking a +10 percent increase compared to the previous year, when it reported €200 million in sales.

The digital channel plays a pivotal role in this growth, with over 800,000 loyal customers, accounting for 23 percent of total sales and registering a +10 percent year-on-year increase. However, Scalpers’ expansion extends far beyond e-commerce. Over the past year, the brand has strengthened its international footprint, entering Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama, bringing its total retail presence to 370 points of sale across 11 countries.

Strategic diversification

Geographic diversification has been a key driver of Scalpers’ strong performance. In Europe, Portugal has stood out with a +20 percent increase in like-for-like store sales and a +55 percent surge in e-commerce, now contributing 5 percent to the company’s total revenue. Meanwhile, in Latin America, strategic markets such as Mexico and Chile have played a crucial role, accounting for 4 percent and 2 percent of total revenue, respectively, while reinforcing Scalpers’ positioning in the region.

In its home market of Spain, Scalpers continues to invest in physical retail, opening 24 new stores in 2024, including flagship locations on Madrid’s Gran Vía and Sevilla’s Calle Rioja. Looking ahead to 2025, the brand plans to open 35 additional stores, including a flagship in Porto and a new corporate headquarters in Seville, which will also serve as a hub for innovation and development.

At the same time, Scalpers has demonstrated remarkable diversification with its womenswear line, Scalpers Woman, which accounted for 27 percent of total sales in 2024, reaching an impressive 40 percent in the online channel. The brand also expanded into beauty with Scalpers LAB, a genderless line reflecting its commitment to innovation. Additionally, strategic collaborations with brands such as North Sails and Love Stories have further elevated its brand positioning, offering consumers exclusive limited-edition collections.

Another pillar of its innovation strategy is the Invited Brands marketplace, launched in 2020. This curated platform, featuring over 170 brands, recorded a remarkable +53 percent growth in 2024.