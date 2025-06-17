Scandinavian luggage brand Db welcomes new investors

Scandinavian bag and luggage brand Db is poised to continue its international expansion after welcoming two new minority investors, Manchester City footballer Erling Braut Haaland and fashion model Gustav Magnar Witzøe, following its investment from the LVMH Luxury Ventures Fund in November 2024.

Truls Brataas, founder of Db, said in a statement: “We always look for like-minded people who share our ambitions, passion, and mindset. Erling and Gustav are two exceptional individuals who dare to dream big and follow up with the work needed to reach excellence, a perfect match to Db.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, Db said that Haaland and Witzøe would join as minority shareholders and play “active roles” alongside LVMH Luxury Ventures Fund in supporting Db’s global expansion.

Commenting on his investment, Braut Haaland said: “I’m fascinated by how Db combines functionality with a clean Scandinavian aesthetic. This is a product space I personally love, and I see a very strong business case for the wider international market, notably around its luggage range.”

Richard Collier, chief executive of Db, added: “Erling’s global appeal will significantly raise Db’s brand awareness beyond Scandinavia, accompanying its international development ambitions, and Gustav brings deep insights into the fashion world - a segment we’re expanding rapidly through premium products and a selective distribution strategy.

“This powerful duo brings tremendous strategic value to the brand.”

Known for its sleek and minimalist aesthetic, Db has quietly become a name to watch in premium travel gear, offering bags, backpacks, luggage, duffels, totes, and accessories.