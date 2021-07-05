Schiesser appoints UK distribution agency

German underwear brand Schiesser has appointed Concrete Concept as its sole trade agency in the UK to take on the exclusive distribution of its own and licensed brands.

Schiesser, part of Delta Galil Industries Ltd., said that Concrete Concept will be the first point of contact for its own brands Schiesser for women, men and children across underwear, bras, nightwear, loungewear, bathrobes, swim, beachwear and socks, and Schiesser Revival underwear, nightwear and loungewear.

In addition, Concrete Concept will also work across its licensed brands including Wolford lingerie and swimwear, Marc O’Polo for women and men across daywear, nightwear, loungewear, and swimwear, and P.J. Salvage for women’s lounge and nightwear.

Commenting on the expansion into the UK, Andreas Lindemann, chief executive of the Schiesser Group, said in a statement: “The collaboration with Concrete Concept enables us to further internationalise the various brands of Schiesser Group. The far-reaching network and the many years of experience of Angela Blundell and Janice Tassell allow us to additionally cement our complementary brands in the United Kingdom.”

Concrete Concept is a subsidiary of Concrete London Brand Consultancy, which was founded in 2017 by Angela Blundell, a former managing director at Wolford. Schiesser states that her “close connections” with the brand and experience within the global lingerie market were the “perfect foundations for this new partnership”.

Blundell, added: “This represents a hugely exciting development for Concrete Concept as we look to develop a strong and lasting partnership with the Schiesser Group. We have strong ties with the lingerie and underwear market and a deep understanding of the brands’ positioning and reputation and greatly look forward to working with the Group over the coming months and years.

“Each of the brands has its own individual identity, strong profile and rich heritage, and we will be bringing new energy and strategies to drive some of the biggest names in the underwear sector at such an exciting time for the industry as it moves forward from the challenges of the past 15 months.”

The UK agency will start working on the launch of Schiesser’s spring/summer 2022 collections.

Image: courtesy of Schiesser x Noah Becker

Alongside the distribution news, Schiesser also unveiled a collaboration with Noah Becker, son of former German tennis player Boris Becker, for spring/summer 2022.

The capsule ‘Lust for Life’ collection with artist Noah Becker celebrates the “hope for a carefree life after the pandemic” with large, colourful prints across most gender-neutral pieces.

The collection made of organic cotton features Becker’s illustrated motifs of suns, flowers and smiling faces across a multicolour sweatshirt made of lyocell, two T-shirts and a long-sleeved shirt in single jersey and a dress, tank tops, and shirts in double rib.