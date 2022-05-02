Schuh invests in Ireland distribution centre to drive EU growth

Fashion footwear retailer Schuh is opening a distribution centre in Dublin, Ireland to increase its omnichannel capabilities as it looks to drive growth in Europe.

The 49,000 square foot distribution centre in Ireland will open on May 2 and will supply products to Schuh’s 10 Irish stores and fulfil all orders made through the Irish, German and EU websites.

The new facility at Northwest Business Park in Dublin will ensure that Irish and European customers have access "to the best product and best-in-class service," added Schuh. It will also allow Schuh to offer next-day delivery to the majority of Ireland for online and customer orders and allow for a later cut-off time for store sales replenishment and faster return to the warehouse.

Colin Temple, managing director at Schuh, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be opening a new warehouse in the Republic of Ireland, which will support our growth plans, create new jobs, and provide best-in-class service to our Irish and European customers.”

The distribution centre in Ireland marks Schuh’s third opening, joining two other fulfilment centres in Scotland, and will give the footwear retailer the infrastructure to service European customers more cost-effectively while also offering improved delivery propositions. It has also created an additional 25 job roles.