Schuh jumps into the sustainable fashion wagon: partners with Recyclatex

New York – Shoe brand Schuh has teamed up with Recyclatex to foster sustainable fashion. Schuh is inviting their customers to ‘Sell their Soles’ with a similar initiative to that launched years ago by H&M: everyone donating will get a voucher to redeem at the store, seamlessly contributing to a more circular economy.

The new initiative, launched in November, encourages customers to recycle their unwanted shoes, according to Schuh’s corporate communication.

Commenting on the initiative, Colin Temple, managing director of Schuh, said: “As a fashion retailer, we recognise the importance of protecting the environment and are on a mission to proactively find new ways to operate sustainably. We are delighted to roll out Sell Your Soles in partnership with Recyclatex, giving customers across all regions an accessible way to recycle their end of life shoes with confidence.”

Called Sell your Soles, the scheme involves customers being offered a 5 pounds voucher for every pair of wearable shoes that they donate. The vouchers can then be redeemed against the purchase of new full priced items.

This scheme is being rolled out across Schuh’s 130 stores in the UK and Ireland as part of its “ongoing commitment to operate sustainably.”

Textile reuse firm Recyclatex will collect the shoe donations on a weekly basis and paying Schuh for every tonne collected. The proceedings will be donates to Schuh’s charity of choice, World Land Trust. Circa 98 percent of all components and materials will be recycled.