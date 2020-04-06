Schuh resumes online operations

Footwear retailer Schuh has resumed online trading, with a staggered reopening of their fulfilment operation. The company said in a statement that the Schuh management team has decided to reopen the Schuh website with strict health and safety processes, following continued government advice that ‘online retail is still open and encouraged.’

Commenting on the development, Colin Temple, CEO of the company said: “The unprecedented position to close website operations was taken to prioritise staff welfare, whilst the Schuh Management Team worked to review contradictory government advice. However guidelines from both the UK and Scottish government, reinforced by UK and Scottish Retail Consortiums, continue to ‘encourage online’ and the majority of other website retailers continue to trade across the UK including Scotland.”

Founded in 1981, Schuh is headquartered in Scotland and operates over 120 stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.