Schuh slashes head office and store roles amid wider restructuring

Footwear retailer Schuh has reportedly cut 39 jobs at its head office and stores amid a wider restructuring. It builds on a voluntary redundancy process initiated by the company in January, at which time Schuh president Colin Temple cited “challenging economic conditions and rising costs” as the cause.

This latest round of job cuts was confirmed by Temple to Retail Week. Speaking to the publication, Temple reaffirmed ongoing challenges that have informed “the difficult decision to restructure certain areas of our business”.

He continued: “This restructure includes a combination of voluntary and compulsory redundancies across our stores and head office locations, resulting in 39 roles being made redundant across the whole business.

“We understand that any restructuring exercise brings with it uncertainty, and we are focused on supporting our people during this time.”

The news comes despite Schuh reporting strong financials in its most recent report for the year 2023, in which the company’s turnover increased 7.4 percent while pre-tax profit rose 56.8 percent. Schuh also revealed in the report that it had hired 400 employees, bringing its headcount to 4,369.

“We believe our continued investment in driving efficiency and operational improvements through technology will serve us well,” it said at the time.

FashionUnited has contacted Schuh with a request to comment.