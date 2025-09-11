Scope Capital buys majority stake in Stone Fashion Group

Stone Fashion Group, parent company of ski brand Goldbergh and coat brand Beaumont, among others, has sold a majority stake to Scope Capital. This acquisition marks the beginning of a new expansion phase, according to the press release.

Stone Fashion Group was founded in 1957. It is the parent company of Goldbergh, Beaumont, Reset, District and Creenstone. The company's turnover is expected to reach 90 million euros, with an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of 19 million euros. The fashion company's founders retain a minority stake, according to the announcement.

Stone Fashion Group sells majority stake to Scope Capital

“We have always prioritised quality in building our company,” said Maurice Willemse, CEO and co-founder of Stone Fashion Group. “This also applies to the selection of partners in this growth phase. We are leveraging Scope's expertise to accelerate our organisation's growth, particularly in Asia and the US.”

New owner Scope Capital focuses on premium consumer brands. It has previously invested in Happy Socks, Klattermusen and Maileg. “We are impressed with the quality of the brands that Willemse and his partners have built, particularly the international success of Goldbergh. We will support them in executing their growth plans by accelerating the company's organic growth, both digitally and geographically,” said Fredrik Oweson, partner at Scope Capital, in the statement.