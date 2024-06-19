Scotch & Soda e-commerce activities now part of United Legwear & Apparel Europe B.V.

United Legwear & Apparel Europe B.V. is the new licensee for Scotch & Soda’s e-commerce activities. The company will take over Scotch & Soda’s European online activities, Bluestar Alliance announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Bluestar Alliance, the company that relaunched Scotch & Soda in 2023, still owns the brand rights. The American company appoints United Legwear & Apparel Europe as licensee for the e-commerce activities in order to “strengthen key retail markets and drive digital growth quickly and strategically”. According to Bluestar Alliance, United Legwear & Apparel Europe is a strong and financially secure partner for Europe.

Earlier today, Scotch & Soda announced that the possible restart for the Northern European retail branch has failed. As a result, all physical stores will close immediately. The receivers and the main stakeholders did not reach an agreement to keep the stores open to sell the clothing stock.

Although the Northern European branch is not restarting, this does not mean that Scotch & Soda will disappear from all affected markets. For example, the receivers are looking at a possible restart in Germany and Austria.

In the press release, Bluestar Alliance emphasizes this evening that it has strategically reviewed the structure of the brand store portfolio and concludes that the previous management did not organize this portfolio optimally.

“Additional steps will be taken in the coming weeks to enable the business to focus resources on locations that offer the best potential for growth and customer engagement and to identify new locations. We remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in Europe, including the Netherlands, where Scotch & Soda holds a special place.”