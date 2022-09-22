Scotch & Soda launches NFT-driven loyalty programme

Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda has announced the launch of a Web3 powered loyalty programme alongside Salesforce and LA- based software development agency, AE Studio.

Entitled ‘Club Soda 3.0’, the programme involves the creation and minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through Salesforce NFT Cloud, allowing users to mint, manage and sell the digital art through a “sustainable” platform.

The launch of the initiative will include minting one of the 1,000 Founder’s Pass NFTs, which will serve as a point of entry to exclusive experiences, events and offers from the Amsterdam brand.

All of the brand’s NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain. Members can further join the Web3 community through their public cryptocurrency wallet address.

It builds on Scotch & Soda’s loyalty programme debut, Club Soda, which launched in June to offer members special discounts, early access to collections and invites to exclusive events.

Next to the benefits of Club Soda, the 3.0 project will allow users the opportunity to collaborate with the brand on special initiatives in a bid to develop a more inclusive approach to creation in the digital world, Scotch & Soda said in a release.

Its step into Web3 came as part of a long-term business strategy by the brand, as noted in a comment by its chief marketing officer, Stéphane Jaspar.

In the release, Jaspar said: “We are taking the first steps to build a community in Web3 based around the free spirit values of our home city of Amsterdam, and celebrate our members’ engagement, creativity and feedback, no matter where they are in the world or what their identity might be in ‘real life’, giving everyone a sense of ownership in the process.”