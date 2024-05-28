Scotland’s ACS Clothing selected for Amazon’s Sustainability Accelerator

Amazon has named the 15 start-ups selected for this year’s Sustainability Accelerator, a four-week programme designed to pilot their technology within the marketplace giant.

Now in its third edition, it marks the first time participants will have the opportunity to pitch their technology for trial in Amazon’s European operations.

Among those selected is Glasgow-based ACS Clothing, a clothing renewal firm which processes returns, rental, subscription and resale through its cleaning and repair service.

According to Amazon, the start-up has grown to be Europe's largest circular fulfilment fashion hub, working with Chloé, The North Face and LK Bennett, among other global brands.

In a statement, CEO of ACS, Andrew Rough, said the accelerator would equip the company “with the resources we need to scale-up and push on with transforming the global fashion economy”.

It is one of three UK-based start-ups selected to take part this year, seeing it participate alongside Cheesecake Energy and Breathe Batteries, as well as the 12 other start-ups that offer services ranging from reusable packaging to utilising AI.

During the programme, participants will meet and work with experts from Amazon’s Sustainability, Climate Pledge Fund and Climate Pledge Friendly teams, attend workshops, receive mentorship and 10,000 pounds worth of AWS Activate Credits.

Following a pilot and pitch, three start-ups will be selected to partake in an eight to ten week programme to scope their pilot with the intention to launch.