Scottish shopping app adds baby and childrenswear to tap into 1 billion pounds market

New York – Mallzee, an Edinburgh-based shopping app, has just added baby and childrenswear categories featuring clothing ranges from the River Island, M&S, Joules, and Tu amongst others.

With this move, Mallzee hopes to tap into the growing UK market for babywear and kids clothing, currently worth around 1 billion pounds and expected to grow to 1.3 billion pounds over the next five years, according to Scottish media.

Mallzee has also introduced free delivery across its app, which features products from high street retailers and designer brands.

Founder and chief executive Cally Russell said in a corporate release that “Adding baby and kidswear was the next logical step for us – when we first launched Mallzee we thought we would appeal mainly to mobile savvy 16 to 24-year-olds but we soon discovered the app was being used by a much broader customer base and our users ranged from 16 to 81.”

Mallzee, launched in 2013, has raised more than 5 million pounds in funding and becoming one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country, according to Beauhurst and SyndicateRoom.