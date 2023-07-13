Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs launches curated marketplace for Black entrepreneurs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has unveiled a new curated e-commerce platform allowing users to discover products created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

Dubbed ‘Empower Global’, the marketplace looks to provide Black-owned businesses with a broader audience reach in the hope of elevating the Black economy and creating opportunities to scale and build.

The site initially launched with over 70 brands spanning fashion, beauty, art and more, with the goal to reach 200 brands by the end of the year.

In a release, Combs, who is also the chairman of Combs Global, said on the launch: “My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses.

"Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle."

To further support participating businesses, Empower Global and UPS have teamed up on a ‘Days of Deals’ initiative, through which select sellers offer discounts on products, as well as free UPS shipping for any purchase on the platform.

Combs, also known by his stage name ‘P. Diddy’, first announced his intention to launch the platform in 2021, and has spent the past years building it out alongside Black-owned tech firms TechSparg and ChatDesk.