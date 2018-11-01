Sears enters into licensing deals for Kenmore, DieHard brands

Department store chain Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) said Thursday that it has signed several licensing agreements that will broaden the assortment and reach of its Kenmore and DieHard brands at U.S. retailers. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

DrinkPod LLC will manufacture Kenmore branded water filtration appliances, while Gibson Overseas, Inc. will manufacture Kenmore housewares, all of which will be distributed at Sears and other retailers nationwide.

The Kenmore housewares to be manufactured by Gibson Overseas range from cookware and bakeware to dinnerware, silverware, glasses, stemware, ceramic and plastic storage containers, and other utensils.

Andrew J. Consulting will market DieHard brand Level II residential electric vehicle or EV chargers, while TRICO Products Corp. will manufacture DieHard beam, conventional and rear window automotive wiper blades, fuel pumps, and gas assist springs, all of which will be distributed at retailers nationwide. (dpa)