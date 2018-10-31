Seasalt continues to show impressive sales growth

UK brand Seasalt Cornwall continues to show impressive growth with its results from the last fiscal year. The UK brand had a 23 percent increase in sales in the last 12 months, continuing a ninth successive year of more than 20 percent sales growth. The quickly growing brand looks to open new stores in the near future, and doesn’t seem affected by the uncertain times that many UK retailers are experiencing.

Seasalt is also showing strong results with in e-commerce, with its online sales rising 33 percent, making up 40 percent of its total turnover as of earlier in the year. The UK brand also showed a 66 percent increase in profits on an Ebitda basis while its profit in percentage of sales rose from 7 percent to 8.7 percent.