Seasalt names new leadership appointments

Cornish clothing retailer Seasalt has announced the appointment of Mel Wilcox to the newly created role of chief information officer, while Duncan Tennent has further been named director of strategic partnerships.

Wilcox, who will report directly to CEO Paul Hayes, joins Seasalt from Specsavers, where she spent five years managing global technology and data and oversaw the company’s Northern European territory.

Prior to this, she also held a series of senior roles at the likes of Tesco, Ann Summers and First Choice Holidays.

At Seasalt, Wilcox will join the retailer’s management board and has been tasked with defining its technology infrastructure while shaping its target operating model to support current and future business, both domestically and internationally.

Tennent, on the other hand, will lead Seasalt’s UK and international third-party B2B and B2C sales efforts and commercial operations, managing key partnerships with department stores, online marketplaces and distribution channels.

He has been tasked with strengthening and scaling people, internal processes and systems across different business models.

Tennent joins the company from Monsoon Accessorize, where he spent six years as head of international managing the firm’s international business across 27 markets.

Prior to Monsoon, he was regional manager at Marks & Spencer, overseeing the retailer’s Middle East and Asian business.