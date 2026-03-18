Seaweed-based dye startup secures funding to back commercialisation

SeaDyes, a startup developing seaweed-based fabric dyes, has secured 200,000 pounds in funding as it eyes further investment opportunities and the commercialisation of its product.

The company was founded in July 2023 by biotech innovator Jessica Giannotti, before joining The James Hutton Institute, Scotland’s scientific research institute for sustainable resource management, in 2025 as a spin-in.

Now based at Hutton’s Invergowrie campus, the company has continued efforts to advance its proprietary technology, providing a “sustainable, non-toxic alternative to petroleum-based dyes”.

Since its inception, SeaDyes said it has been able to develop viable prototype dyes and has engaged with over 100 potential clients. It has further established multi-year research and development and commercial partnerships with industry leaders.

The funding was provided as part of the Company Creation phase of Scottish Enterprise’s High Growth Spinout Programme. With it, SeaDyes is now entering its next phase of growth, seeking further investment from new partners as it prepares for commercialisation.

In a statement, Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “This company creation funding marks a pivotal step for SeaDyes, providing the capital and structured support needed to accelerate the journey to spinout.

“It will enable the team to build a robust commercial proposition, position the business for investment, and establish SeaDyes as a high‑growth company capable of driving more sustainable practices across the textile industry while strengthening Scotland’s industrial biotechnology ecosystem.”