Second-hand designer clothing platform Rebelle announces IPO plans

Rebelle AB, the Swedish holding company of StyleRemains GmbH, plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

StyleRemains GmbH operates the online marketplace for second-hand designer fashion Rebelle.com.

In connection with the IPO, the company intends to conduct a public offering of newly issued shares in Sweden and Denmark and to qualified investors in Sweden and other European countries. Rebelle aims to be the world's first "green IPO" within the Nasdaq system.

"This IPO is an important step for Rebelle to further scale our company on a European level. The overall high and constantly growing interest in sustainable investments, the innovative strength in the field of sustainability, the high degree of digitization and the design-oriented environment in Scandinavia make the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm a great place for our IPO," said Cécile Wickmann, founder and today CCO of Rebelle in a statement:

The company said that as a "managed marketplace", Rebelle offers sellers of second-hand designer fashion a convenient and time-saving sales service. Rebelle offers a wide selection of products from the leading designer brands such as Hermès, Gucci, Prada, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

"Luxury fashion is perfect for re-commerce: it is of higher quality, more durable and has a very stable resale value even in the second or third life cycle, especially for brands such as Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton," said Max Schönemann, CEO and co-founder of Rebelle.

Since 2021, Nasdaq has been awarding a "Green Equity Designation" to selected companies. It is aimed exclusively at companies that generate more than 50 percent of their turnover from environmentally friendly or sustainable activities and invest a significant proportion in this.