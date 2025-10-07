SecondSense secures funds to make luxury resale more accessible

SecondSense, the data-driven secondhand luxury marketplace, has closed an oversubscribed 2 million US dollar institutional round, led by Outlander VC.

The platform, which officially launched this summer, has become known as the authority resale price index for secondhand luxury handbags, as its technology tracks millions of data points to aggregate real-time luxury resale inventory from across the market, including The RealReal, Fashionphile, Farfetch, and other curated retailers.

In a statement, SecondSense said the funds underscored its unique position at the intersection of luxury, technology, and data, and would accelerate “its mission of making luxury resale more transparent, personalised, and accessible”.

Proceeds from the funding round will be used to strengthen SecondSense's AI infrastructure, expand personalisation features, and grow partnerships with global resale platforms and local boutiques to capture the broadest data set and best selection.

Chris Lucas, founder and chief executive of SecondSense, said in a statement: "Luxury resale exploded, but the market is fragmented. It is filled with messy, unstructured data, so the customer experience remains overwhelming and inefficient.

"AI solves this problem. We built SecondSense to bring order to the chaos. Our proprietary AI empowers shoppers with real market data so they can shop smarter, invest better, and find the right item at the best condition and at the lowest price. This round unlocks growth: scale product verticals, triple down on our proprietary AI core, and enhance personalisation and customer service."