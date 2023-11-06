Secret Sales enters Ireland in continued expansion

Off-price retailer Secret Sales has taken its first steps into Ireland, continuing on its ongoing expansion plans throughout Europe.

Shoppers in the region will gain access to the marketplace’s exclusive discounts across 450 brands, including both high street and luxury labels, as reported by Business Plus, which initially published the news.

The move comes as the company continues to pursue a more expansive network across the continent, having most recently landed in the Netherlands and Belgium early last year.

Such efforts were bolstered in May 2023, when Secret Sales secured 10 million dollars to help accelerate its European expansion and become the “go-to destination” for non-full price retail in all main markets by 2025.

To take the mission further, the company then acquired Spanish e-commerce platform Dreivip as it began a new merger and acquisition strategy to bring its offering to more brands and retailers.

Speaking to Business Plus, the firm’s CEO Chris Griffin noted that the platform had seen “remarkable growth” this year.

Griffin added: “For the Irish market, there is already a strong consumer appetite for off-price fashion making this a natural expansion fit for our brands and retail partners.”